Nigeria Ranks Low On 2021 Corruption Ranking – Transparency International

January 25, 2022 120

Nigeria has ranked low on the 2021 ranking for the Corruption Perception Index (CPI) which was published by Transparency International (IT) on Tuesday.

According to the 2021 ranking released on Tuesday by the agency, Nigeria dropped five places.

90% of countries in Sub-Saharan Africa score below 50 out of 100, indicating serious corruption problems – exacerbated by armed conflicts, terrorist threats, and unconstitutional changes of power. #CPI2021 https://t.co/PDz5YyRy0n — Transparency International (@anticorruption) January 25, 2022

Nigeria scored 24 out of 100 points — ranking 154 out of 180 countries.

The agency’s report revealed that this is Nigeria’s second consecutive year of a downward spiral on the TI’s CPI ranking. The nation’s score dropped from 26 in 2019 to 25 in the 2020 assessment, and further to 24 in the latest 2021 record.

The 2021 Corruption Perceptions Index released by Transparency International (@anticorruption) today shows corruption is on the increase in Nigeria.



The country scored 24 out of 100 points in the #CPI2021, which is one point less compared to the score of 2020.#Thread — TransparencIT (@TransparencITng) January 25, 2022

Nigeria #CPI Scores



Year: Score

1996: 6.9

1997: 17

1998: 19

1999: 16

2000: 12

2001: 10

2002: 16

2003: 14

2004: 16

2005: 19

2006: 22

2007: 22

2008: 27

2009: 25

2010: 24

2011: 24

2012: 27

2013: 25

2014: 27

2015: 26

2016: 28

2017: 27

2018: 27

2019: 26

2020: 25

2021: 24#CPI2021 — TransparencIT (@TransparencITng) January 25, 2022

CONT'D: Nigeria #CPI Ranks



Year: Rank

2004: 144 out of 146 countries

2005: 152 out of 159 countries

2006: 142 out of 163 countries

2007: 147 out of 179 countries

2008: 121 out of 180 countries

2009: 130 out of 180 countries

2010: 134 out of 178 countries#CPI2021 — TransparencIT (@TransparencITng) January 25, 2022

CONT'D: Nigeria #CPI Ranks



2018: 144 out of 180 countries

2019: 146 out of 180 countries

2020: 149 out of 180 countries

2021: 154 out of 180 countries#CPI2021 — TransparencIT (@TransparencITng) January 25, 2022

“The 2021 Corruption Perceptions Index released by Transparency International today shows corruption is on the increase in Nigeria,” Transparency International tweeted on Tuesday.

“The country scored 24 out of 100 points in the #CPI2021, which is one point less compared to the score of 2020.

“In the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) 2021, Nigeria ranks 154 out of 180 countries and territories, falling back five places from the rank of 149 in 2020.”

Nigeria hit a historic low on the 2021 CPI.

“More than 100 powerful individuals were exposed as having used anonymous companies to buy properties with a total worth of £350 million in the United Kingdom alone. Secretive dealings among Nigeria’s powerholders were previously reported as part of the Panama papers and FinCEN Files,” TI said on its website.

The CPI is TI’s tool for measuring the levels of corruption in the systems of various countries around the world. The maximum points a country can score is 100 points, and the least is zero. Zero signifies the worst performing countries and 100, the best-ranked.

7 weaknesses

TI listed seven weaknesses that impede Nigeria’s fight against corruption while calling for an immediate improvement for the sake of ordinary Nigerians.

Damning audit report

Security sector corruption

Failure to investigate high profile corruption cases

Illicit financial flows (IFFs)

Absence of asset recovery, protection of whistle-blowers, and other key anti-corruption legal frameworks

Judicial challenges

Corruption in the COVID-19 response and Twitter ban, shrinking civic space and intimidation of human rights defenders.