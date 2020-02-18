Nigeria Ranks Below SA, Egypt Ghana in e-Commerce

Nigeria ranks low as an e-commerce nation, with average revenue per user (ARPU) going towards consumers sitting at around $44 a month, according to a report by Hootsuit.

The country lags behind South Africa’s $109, Egypt, ($96), and Ghana, ($59), as young Africans continue to leverage on the proliferation of the internet and mobile phones to make on line purchases.

The report stated that of the 44 countries it analysed, in the digital the six African countries featured all rank in the bottom 10, as European, Asian, and United States consumers have a higher disposable income as evidenced in synchronized economic growth.

In recent times, online shopping is increasingly becoming a culture in Nigeria because of its smooth transaction and delivery and discount offers that consumers do not ordinarily get from local store.

Experts say the proliferation of internet service and smartphones have help add impetus to the platform.