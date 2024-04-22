Nigeria Public Relations Week Kicks Off

The much publicised maiden edition of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) Week starts Monday April 22, 2024 in the hill city of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The Ogun state governor Prince Dapo Abiodun, as the Chief Host, will welcome delegates from across the nation and guests from foreign countries to the June 12th Cultural Center, Abeokuta, venue of the NPR Week which has included in its program the Annual General Meeting of the Institute.

This historic gathering which kicks off on April 22nd to Friday, April 26th, 2024, promises to be the most significant congregation of public relations professionals in the nation’s annals, attracting policymakers, industry leaders, and distinguished members of the Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication Management, representing over 126 countries.

NPRWeek 2024 offers a diverse array of sessions and activities, meticulously curated to foster learning, networking, and ideas exchange among delegates. There will be a pre-conference forum on Monday organized to explore the roles of traditional institutions in modern day democratic governance. This will set the stage for insightful discussions and interactive sessions. Notable speakers, including Dr. Ike Neliaku and Malam Jibril Baba Ndache. They will engage with communication, public relations, marketing, and advertising students, offering invaluable perspectives and mentorship.

Day 2, April 23rd, marks the commencement of the official conference proceedings. The opening ceremony, led by esteemed moderator Adesuwa Giwa, will feature luminaries such as Mr. Wale Edun, Nigeria’s Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, and Hajia Furera Isma Jumare, Director General of the Jigawa State Investment Promotion, setting the tone for substantive discourse and collaboration.

There will be breakout sessions that delves into pertinent topics, from public relations to public affairs consulting, to the future of AI in the field of Public Relations. Industry stalwarts like Mr. Kunle Elebute retired Chairman of KPMG Africa & Senior Partner KPMG Nigeria, who is also the Chairman, Gerrard Capital Advisory Services; and Mr. Celestine Achi founder Digital PRWire and CEO CIHAN GROUP, Nigeria will lead these session, sharing their expertise and insights with eager participants. There is a session for Public Affairs practice looking at its challenges in Nigeria. This session will feature technocrats in the industry that include: Mr. Ade Adefeko, Vice President Corporate & Government Relations Olams International; Mr Adetola Odusote, Partner, Public Affairs and Strategic Communications, CMC Connect LLP; Mrs Victoria Ndidiamaka Uwadoka, Public Affairs & Sustainability Lead for Nestle Nigeria, Mr. Sola Adebawo a Government Relations specialist; and Mr. Franklyn Ginger-Eke, CEO Rainbow Strategy Limited.

Day 3 offers a unique focus on health and wellbeing for PR professionals, complemented by a celebration of Nigerian culture – Adire Day. Participants will engage in enriching discussions led by Dr. S.M Amosu and Dr. Fatima Ahmadu Secretary General of NIPR, promoting holistic wellness within the industry.

As the event progresses, delegates will have the opportunity to explore the vibrant city of Abeokuta, immersing themselves in its rich history and cultural heritage. Guided tours of landmarks such as Olumo Rock and the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library will offer a glimpse into Nigeria’s storied past.

The last day, April 26th, sees the departure of delegates, marking the end of an unforgettable week of learning, collaboration, and camaraderie.

In the words of Chief Yomi Badejo-Okusanya, Chairman of the NIPR Planning Committee, NPRWeek 2024 promises an extraordinary experience, replete with insightful dialogues, cultural immersion, and opportunities for forging lasting connections within the global PR fraternity.

Don’t miss this historic opportunity to be part of NPRWeek 2024 – a landmark event shaping the future of public relations in Nigeria and beyond.

For registration and program details, please visit the NPR website: https://nprweek.niprng.org.ng/