Nigeria Produced 17.67m Barrels Of Crude Oil In 2021

January 21, 2022

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has revealed that the total volume of crude oil and condensate that Nigeria produced in 2021 was 17,686,919 barrels.

It made this known in its ‘Crude Oil and Condensate Production 2021’ report explaining that the total volume was oil produced from crude oil, blended condensate, and un-blended condensate.

It said the country recorded 1,711,467 barrels in January, 1,760,934 barrels in February, 1,748,474 barrels in March, and 1,687,044 barrels in April.

In May, Nigeria produced 1,659,293 barrels, 1,639,403 in June, 1,639,665 barrels in July and, 1,530,210 barrels in August.

It further revealed that the country produced 1,532989 barrels in September, 1,525,263 barrels in October, with 1,541,901 barrels and 1,471, 210 barrels in November and December respectively.