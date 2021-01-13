fbpx
Nigeria, Poland To Strengthen Ties In Tech Development

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

[ MAIN ]COVERNEWSLETTERSCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY

Nigeria, Poland To Strengthen Ties In Tech Development

January 13, 2021036
Nigeria, Poland To Strengthen Ties On Technology Development

Nigeria has expressed readiness to leverage the technological capacities of Poland for the development of science, technology, and innovation in Nigeria.

The Minister of State for Science and Technology, Mohammed Abdullahi, said this when he received in a working visit, the Ambassador of Poland to Nigeria, Joanna Tarnawaska, in in Abuja on Tuesday.

The minister said ​​ in line with Nigeria’s economic sustainability and diversity programme, the country would strengthen its ties with Poland.

He added that bilateral relations would be mutually beneficial to both countries.

READ ALSO: FG To Fund 2021 Budget With N1.49tn Non-Oil Revenue

He emphasised the development in specific areas of economy and technology, which would strengthen the historic ties between both nations.

Specific areas of support, according to the minister, include the ramp-up laboratory science tech capacity, exchange programmes to support our scientists & researchers, support the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure in the fabrication of mining  and agriculture equipment to suit our domestic peculiarities.

He added that Poland would support Nigeria satellite capabilities, improve seedlings development for agro product and associated value chain as well as in renewable energy/green tech and nanotechnology.

Abdullahi reiterated the determination of the Federal Government to diversify the economy, advance technology, create employment and lift millions of Nigeria out of poverty.

In her remarks, the Polish Ambassador said that her country was actively seeking avenues to cooperate with Nigeria, especially in the areas of science, technology and innovation.

She praised the prowess of Nigerians in various field of human endeavours.

According to Tarnawaska, cooperation between her country and Nigeria will stimulate socio- economic prosperity of both countries.

About Author

Nigeria, Poland To Strengthen Ties In Tech Development
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

EFCC COVERLEGAL
January 1, 2020079

EFCC Hands over Recovered Property to National Directorate of Employment

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 handed over a forfeited property to the National Directorate of Employment, NDE, for use as office. The property, loca
Read More
UACN BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
February 5, 2020082

UACN Records 10 percent Revenue Growth to ₦83.9 billion

In its recently released FY2019 UNAUDITED results, UACN’s Revenue grew 10% y/y to N83.9bn, in line with our FY 2019 estimate of N83.8bn. Pre-tax Profit also grew 5% y/y to N8.1bn, well above our FY 20
Read More
Dollar BUSINESS & ECONOMYINTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
November 11, 2016038

Dollar Adds Over 1% As Trump Concerns Fade

The U.S dollar leaped to a 3-1/2-month high against the yen on Thursday, November 10, as markets weighed the election of businessman Donald Trump for U.S. president and how his policies could affect e
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon