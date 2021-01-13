Nigeria, Poland To Strengthen Ties In Tech Development

January 13, 2021 36

Nigeria has expressed readiness to leverage the technological capacities of Poland for the development of science, technology, and innovation in Nigeria.

The Minister of State for Science and Technology, Mohammed Abdullahi, said this when he received in a working visit, the Ambassador of Poland to Nigeria, Joanna Tarnawaska, in in Abuja on Tuesday.

The minister said ​​ in line with Nigeria’s economic sustainability and diversity programme, the country would strengthen its ties with Poland.

He added that bilateral relations would be mutually beneficial to both countries.

He emphasised the development in specific areas of economy and technology, which would strengthen the historic ties between both nations.

Specific areas of support, according to the minister, include the ramp-up laboratory science tech capacity, exchange programmes to support our scientists & researchers, support the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure in the fabrication of mining and agriculture equipment to suit our domestic peculiarities.

He added that Poland would support Nigeria satellite capabilities, improve seedlings development for agro product and associated value chain as well as in renewable energy/green tech and nanotechnology.

Abdullahi reiterated the determination of the Federal Government to diversify the economy, advance technology, create employment and lift millions of Nigeria out of poverty.

In her remarks, the Polish Ambassador said that her country was actively seeking avenues to cooperate with Nigeria, especially in the areas of science, technology and innovation.

She praised the prowess of Nigerians in various field of human endeavours.

According to Tarnawaska, cooperation between her country and Nigeria will stimulate socio- economic prosperity of both countries.