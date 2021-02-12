Nigeria Plans To Cut Carbon Emissions By 45% By 2030 -FG

February 12, 2021 29

The federal government, through Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, has disclosed plans to reduce carbon emissions by 45 percent by 2030.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande.

In the statement, Osinbajo stated that the government hopes to cut down carbon emission by 20 percent but unconditionally reduce it by 45 percent with help from the international community.

He also stated that the country also looks to boost the electricity supply to 30 percent through supply from renewables by 2030.

Osinbajo described renewables as a “key economic driver”.

He said, “Renewables are the fastest-growing segments of energy today and will certainly be a key economic driver well into the future.

“Indeed, Nigeria intends to have 30 per cent of its electricity supply from renewables by the year 2030.

READ ALSO: UTME 2021: Latest JAMB News Headlines For Thursday 11th February

“Our future workforce therefore needs to be ready for this energy transition. The training centres constitute a critical additional benefit of this project.”

The project, the VP said, is being conducted under the direction of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) in a bid to reduce the country’s carbon footprint.

“These projects being implemented by the Rural Electrification Agency are strategic to fulfilling our commitments to the agreement as they strive to reduce Nigeria’s carbon footprint,” he continued.

“The leveraging of renewable energy technology is in line with the Federal Government’s mandate and related activities.

“Nigeria’s plan to reduce carbon emission by 20 per cent unconditionally and 45 per cent with international support by 2030, aims to limit the damaging effect of climate change.”