fbpx
Nigeria, Others Get AfDB’s Grant For Financial Services Project

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BANKING & FINANCECOVERNEWSNEWSLETTER

Nigeria, Others Get AfDB’s Grant For Financial Services Project

March 3, 2021044
Nigeria, Others Get AfDB’s Grant For Financial Services Project

Nigeria and 14 other African countries are beneficiaries of $320,535 grant by the African Development Bank to increase the participation of women in digital financial services.

A statement by AfDB on Tuesday stated that the fund would be used to conduct a gender gap analysis of several West African Monetary Agency (WAMA) strategies including those for financial inclusion; gender disaggregation data analytics; digital payment services and infrastructure; and digital identity.

The bank said the project, to be executed over a three-year period, will potentially affect 350 million people in Nigeria and 14 other ECOWAS nations: Benin, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, Cabo Verde, Ghana, Guinea, Gambia, Guinea Bissau, Liberia, Mali, Niger, Senegal, Sierra Leone and Togo.

The beneficiary countries are expected to mainstream gender in their core digital financial services (DFS) regulatory frameworks.

It said the grant would be disbursed through the Africa Digital Financial Inclusion Facility, a blended finance vehicle.

“With a secretariat comprising all the 15 ECOWAS central banks, WAMA plays a pivotal role in the consolidation and implementation of strategic financial inclusion objectives. ADFI and the WAMA project team will work closely with other ecosystem players in the region to ensure harmonisation of efforts for maximum impact,” the ADFI Coordinator, Sheila Okiro, said.

The project, according to AfDB, has the potential to raise by 35 per cent women’s participation in digital financial market operations in the region.

READ ALSO: Food Blockade: Vegetable Prices Soar In Lagos

It noted that the West African region has a higher gender disparity than other parts of the continent as reflected in its Gender Development Index of 0.825 versus the African average of 0.871.

Africa has a gender-inclusion gap of 11 per cent as compared to the global average of nine percent according to the 2017 Findex Report.

To address this challenge, it is imperative that gender is mainstreamed across all functions but more so at the level of policy and regulation, the bank added.

The bank said the project aligned to ADFI’s strategic goals including its cross-cutting focus on gender inclusion, as well as the Bank’s Ten-Year Strategy, Gender Strategy (2021-2025) and to the Integrate Africa High-5 strategic focus.

Related tags :

About Author

Nigeria, Others Get AfDB’s Grant For Financial Services Project
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Nigerian Medical Association COVERCOVID-19 NewsNEWSLETTER
April 6, 20200132

COVID-19: NMA, TUC Kick against FG’s Invitation to Chinese Doctors

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) have rejected the plan by the federal government to invite Chinese doctors to assist in tackling the COVID-19 scour
Read More
N-Power Beneficiaries In Dark As Survival Fund Reigns NEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
April 6, 2018079

NSIP got N175 billion in 2 years, Uwais tells Senate

Maryam  Uwais, the special adviser  to President Muhammadu Buhari on the National Social Investment Programme(NSIP) informed the National Assembly today that  the programme received between 2016 and 2
Read More
October 24, 2013046

House Probes FG’s Utilization Of N1. 6 trn Service Wide Vote

The House of Representatives has said it probe the manner in which N1.6 trillion service wide votes in the 2013 budget is being utilised. Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, House Committee on Public Accounts
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.