Nigeria, Other Countries Benefit From iGaming Sectors

January 5, 2022 137

Do online casinos have smartphones to thank for their rise in popularity?

As an industry, it is fair to say that online casino gaming has taken off in recent years. This saw it worth almost $65bn globally in 2020 and it was predicted to grow to a market size of over $70bn by the end of 2021.

While playing at online casinos might have initially gained a foothold in the UK and Europe, it has now travelled all across the planet. The USA, for example, now allows states to legalize online gambling and countries such as Nigeria and South Africa are starting to benefit from their own thriving iGaming sectors.

But why is playing casino games online so popular?

Smartphones and mobile gaming are very important

The truth is that there are a number of reasons why playing at online casinos has become such a hot entertainment trend. Perhaps the major reason though is the rise of smartphones and mobile play.

Smartphones have become integral to our daily lives and something most people use multiple times per day for a variety of tasks — such as gaming. With increased mobile coverage been rolled out worldwide, smartphone ownership is on the rise. This in turn has resulted in more people beginning to play games on these devices and brings more people into casino gaming online. Many of these people may not have played casino games otherwise, which shows how mobile play on smartphones has helped the online casino sector flourish.

But why exactly do people like to game on their smartphones so much?

Range of mobile casinos to game at

There are now some top mobile casinos for South African players to use and this is also true for people who game online in other countries. This kind of choice means that playing casino games on smartphones is fun, smooth and offers the same experience as desktop players enjoy. In addition, some of these mobile casinos offer specific bonuses only to mobile players. All this has helped make playing casino games on a mobile device more appealing and helped internet casinos become more popular.

Great way to fill in time

Another reason that people love to play casino games on their smartphones is that they provide a fun, easy way to fill spare time. This can be especially true when you are out of the house and on the move. For example, dull work lunches can be brightened up by playing games on your smartphone. While there are some great ways to liven up your commute into work, few can match casino gaming on your phone.

Even when you are at home, playing casino games on your smartphone gives you the chance to fill in time when you have nothing else to do — wherever you are in the house. As a result of this, more people have begun to play at online casinos via their smartphones and have given the industry a real boost.

Quick and convenient

The recent explosion in online casino play has mainly come from a flood of casual gamers coming into the sector. These are people who might not normally gamble or who might not actively sit down in front of a home PC for long casino gaming sessions. By making casino classics like poker available on a device that is always at hand, mobile play on smartphones has given casual gamers a convenient way to get into iGaming.

They can simply pick up their phone when they fancy a quick game and put it back down when they are done! Smartphones simply make playing at online casinos convenient and quick. As a result, they have helped the whole sector expand to even greater heights.

Smartphones key to online casino sector growth

When you dig into it a bit deeper, it is clear that the popularity of online casinos is linked with smartphones and mobile play. People who would not think about gambling before love the convenience and flexibility which playing on their mobile device delivers. In addition, many people simply find it less daunting to game from a phone they use every day and feel safer playing classics like blackjack in this way.

While online casino play would be something lots of people did anyway, it seems evident that it would not be the success story it is now without modern smartphones. As these phones grow ever more sophisticated, such as the iPhone 13 range of phones for example, and deliver an ever more impressive experience to players, expect them to help casino gaming online enjoy greater levels of engagement.