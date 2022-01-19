Nigeria On A Path To Food Sufficiency – Buhari

January 19, 2022 228

President Muhammadu Buhari said yesterday, “Nigeria is on the path to attaining food sufficiency.” He accredited the feat to adopting the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP).

He dropped a hint in Abuja at the unveiling of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Mega Rice Pyramids.

Buhari said: “The ABP has so far supported over 4.8 million smallholder farmers across Nigeria for the production of 23 agricultural commodities, including maize, rice, oil palm, cocoa, cotton, cassava, tomato, and livestock”.

“There were only 15 standard rice mills in Nigeria. Today, we have over 50 standards and integrated rice mills, creating jobs and reducing unemployment.

He added that significant additional output will be achieved “when two new mills are started in Lagos and Katsina. I am also aware that more people are showing interest in investing in our agribusiness”.

“The ABP has become one of the reference points in the administration’s agricultural revolution effort.

“Nigeria is making steady and assured progress towards self-sufficiency in food production, and it is my desired hope and expectation that other agricultural commodity associations that are yet to participate under the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme will emulate the Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria in supporting our administration’s drive for food self-sufficiency,” President Muhammadu Buhari said, appraising his administration’s involvement

After inaugurating the pyramid, Buhari announced: “The bags of paddy will be moving straight from here to rice milling plants across Nigeria, which lead to the release of processed rice to the markets by the rice millers. The measure will aid our efforts to reduce rice prices in Nigeria.”

Aminu Goronyo, President of Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN), urged Buhari to appreciate and acknowledge critical stakeholders who made the event possible, such as farmers who were not deterred by the insecurity and climate challenges.

“The smallholder farmers remain committed despite the security challenges. Some farmers are gone, and some are in the hospital, but they have not given up. They deserve appreciation.

“CBN financed a lot of farmers. In rice which is my sector, CBN finance has created about three million jobs, especially for farmers and suppliers. About five million jobs are provided every year through this financing; the apex bank’s financing of rice farmers has led to gainful employment of thousands of Nigerians across the value chain in six years,” he said.