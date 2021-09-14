fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYSME Biz

Nigeria Not Supporting SMEs – Peter Obi

September 14, 20210178
Nigeria Not Supporting SMEs - Peter Obi

The pain points of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) that remain the biggest employer of labour have been effectively ignored by the Nigerian government, said a former Vice Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi.

He said this in an interview on Sunday Politics aired on Channels TV, stating that the Federal Government’s frequent borrowings were not sustainable.

Obi called for a more “productive” borrowing scheme and not merely for “consumption” as he described the current borrowing framework of the incumbent administration.

He said, “Are you borrowing for productivity or are you borrowing for consumption? My worry here is that we are borrowing for consumption.

“I am saying that the country is not productive and there is nothing wrong in borrowing; if you are borrowing, then it shouldn’t be for consumption and that’s why more and more people are getting poorer.

“That engine today is not being supported in Nigeria. Nigeria has a total of 40 million SMEs but there is not properly articulated fiscal and monetary policy to support the critical sector.

READ ALSO: VAT Collection: Peter Obi Urges States To Develop Revenue Generating Capacity

“The entire loan to the private sector in Nigeria today is about N30 trn. Less than N1.5 trn is going to SMEs. This is less than five percent of the entire loan. This means Nigeria is not supporting its engine that can enhance the nation’s economic growth.

“The SMEs are the biggest employer of labour in many advanced countries of the world. We need fiscal monetary policies that would invest in this engine of growth in order to create jobs.”

About Author

Nigeria Not Supporting SMEs – Peter Obi
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

SMEDAN BUSINESS & ECONOMYEntrepreneurshipNEWSLETTER
June 3, 20160167

Lagos Reiterates Commitment to SMEs

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Idiat Oluranti Adebule, has reiterated the commitment of the state to promote the growth of Small Mediums Scale Ente
Read More
January 17, 20160145

Equities Shed N1.2trillion in a Week As Sell Pressure Intensifies

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Massive sell pressure rocked the equities listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, as the market hit a new 3-year low of N8.087 trillion with a loss of N
Read More
July 26, 201510128

CBN’s Forex Policy is Causing the Price of Rice to Rise

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The decision of the Central Bank of Nigeria to include rice among the 40 items not valid for foreign exchange has led to a fall in the volume of rice being
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.