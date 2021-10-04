Nigeria Not Listed By UK Among Over 50 Countries With Recognized COVID Vaccine Certificates

October 4, 2021 110

The United Kingdom (UK) has released a list of 50 countries that it relaxed its COVID-19 vaccine policy for with Nigeria missing from the list.

This was announced in a statement released on its website, in which the UK government listed over 50 countries with approved COVID-19 vaccination programmes and proof of vaccination for travel to England.

The development will see fully vaccinated Nigerian travelers required to self-isolate for 0 days.

Nigerians who traveled to the UK have expressed their displeasure over being subjected to COVID-19 tests in the UK despite being fully vaccinated.

Many say the system is targeted at extorting Africans.

From October 4, UK said the new travel system comes into force with countries and territories categorized as either “red” or “rest of the world.”

“Fully vaccinated residents in other countries not yet part of the inbound policy, as well as those partially vaccinated, will still have to take a pre-departure test, PCR tests for day 2 and day 8 after arrival, and self-isolate for 10 days, with the option to test to release after 5 days,” the statement reads.

“The UK government is continuing to work with international partners as we seek to more regularly expand the policy to further countries and territories.”

The government said that the new simplified travel system meant that eligible fully vaccinated passengers and eligible under-18s returning from over 50 countries and territories not on the red list, can do so without needing to complete a pre-departure test (PDT), a day 8 test or enter a 10-day self-isolation period, making it easier for those travelling — whether that’s to see friends and family, or on business trips.

It added that eligible fully vaccinated passengers with an approved vaccine and recognised certificate from a country not on the red list would be able to replace their day 2 test with a cheaper lateral flow test, reducing the cost of tests on arrival into England.

Grant Shapps, US transport secretary, said:

“We are accelerating towards a future where travel continues to reopen safely and remains open for good, and today’s rule changes are good news for families, businesses and the travel sector.

“Our priority remains to protect public health but, with more than 8 in 10 people now fully vaccinated, we are able to take these steps to lower the cost of testing and help the sector to continue in its recovery.

“Also from today, under-18s from the over 50 countries whose vaccination status the UK recognises will not need to present a negative PDT before travelling to England. This applies regardless of their vaccination status.”