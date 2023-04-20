Nigeria, Norway Mull Maritime Partnerships

The Norwegian government and the Federal Government are mulling plans to strengthen the nation’s marine industry through the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA.

This development came as Dr. Bashir Jamoh, the director general of NIMASA, welcomed Anniken Huitfeldt, the foreign minister of Norway, on Monday, April 20, 2023, at his office in Apapa, Lagos.

Following the visit, Jimoh declared that the two nations will improve their bilateral ties to spur the maritime industry’s growth to their mutual advantage.

“We look forward to strengthening the bilateral ties between our countries by having a serious relationship and collaboration between NIMASA and the Norwegian maritime industry in general. In terms of safety and security, we will not let that down. We will try to strengthen them,” he declared.

He also said that NIMASA will commence the disbursement of the $350m, N16bn Cabotage Vessel Financing Funds on the fourth night.