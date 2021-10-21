Nigeria Needs To Stop Using Fossil Fuels – Environmentalist

October 21, 2021 131

The Director, Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF), Dr. Nnimmo Bassey, has called for Nigeria and other oil-producing countries to desist from using fossil fuel, citing the effects of oil exploration on global climate patterns.

Bassey, while speaking in Port Harcourt, at the Oilwatch Global Gathering with the theme, ‘Demanding Real Zero Not Net-zero,’ said that countries should not look at oil and its associated products.

He highlighted the urgency presented by climate change, adding that the concept of net-zero emission championed by governments and corporations did not mirror the true meaning of net-zero goals.

He explained, “Government and corporations are talking about achieving net-zero carbon emissions, which means, ‘keep emitting the carbon, then you find ways of either capturing the carbon and burning it somewhere or planting some trees to absorb the carbon’. That is what net-zero means.

“It is as if people are trying to solve global warming by mathematics. But nature does not work that way. The world and Nigeria need to stop the use of fossil fuels. And in fact, nobody or country should go on looking for new oil, gas, or fuel reserves.

READ ALSO: Lagos Housing Scheme Seeks To Reduce Growing Deficit

“Scientists have told us that we cannot afford to burn all the known reserves of fossil fuel right now. If not, the world is going to have a temperature that human beings can’t survive on.”

“The real solution is not net-zero, but not continuing to burn fossil fuel. That is the solution, and we have been saying this for many years. Leave the oil in the ground, if we are going to have the possibility of surviving as humans in the world.

“We are going to have more floods, more desertification, higher temperatures, and water stress, and we are going to lose land because in the Niger Delta, land is already being lost at up to one metre or two metres every year on the coastal lane. And many states are also losing lands to desertification. So, it is more crises unless something real is done.

“The Niger Delta presents a platform for job creation. If the government decides to clean up the entire Niger Delta, it will create employment for all youths in this country to do cleanup. That could even boost the economy. And then we will have a clean environment to farm on and fish in and be healthy. A healthy population is a healthy economy.”