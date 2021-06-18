fbpx
Nigeria Needs To Fund Startups, Established Firms To Realise Digital Economy Goal

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYIT/TELECOMNEWSNEWSLETTERTechnology & Business

Nigeria Needs To Fund Startups, Established Firms To Realise Digital Economy Goal

June 18, 2021046
Nigeria Needs To Fund Startups, Established Firms To Realise Digital Economy Goal

For Nigeria to achieve the goal of becoming a truly digital economy, it would need to support startups and already-established companies as they provide digital solutions for market development in the country.

This was stated by the Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Mallam Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, who was represented by the Director ITIS, Usman Gambo Abdullahi, at the public sector stakeholders’ session organised by NITDA.

Abdullahi said, “We are all aware that there is no innovation where new knowledge does not exist. The most innovative countries in the world that control the market share of the $11.5 trillion global digital economies are the countries with immense public and private sectors that are funding research and development.

“We must commit to accelerating our research and development; beginning with our intellectual property environment and solving the underlying problems of funding for innovative research.

READ ALSO: IMF Says Imports Are Rebounding Faster Than Exports In Nigeria Post-COVID

“Also relevant to the realization of our digital Nigeria vision is the funding required for startups, spinoffs and already established companies in their quest for digital solutions development for the market. For it is in the application of knowledge and its conversion into useful products for the people that innovation ushers in prosperity.

“While many tax incentives exist already, we must bring together these initiatives in ways that ensure ease of access to those who need it. Beyond tax incentives, we must also create innovative ways of facilitating patient venture capital that will provide the runway that these innovative companies require.

“Even as we put all these in place, we must also commit to promoting digital entrepreneurship amongst our youth by all means necessary and put in place the framework that boosts demand for digital products in the economy through government patronage by procurement of these digital innovation products.”

About Author

Nigeria Needs To Fund Startups, Established Firms To Realise Digital Economy Goal
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

June 28, 20130112

Drill Stem Testing/TCP Engineer at JOENY Holding Nigeria Ltd

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram JOENY Holding Nigeria Ltd is a group with companies in diverse industries including the oil and gas sector, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC).
Read More
INTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
August 2, 20180189

Starbucks Partners Alibaba to Expand Delivery, Digital Operations in Chinese Market

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Starbucks and Alibaba are partnering to expand the coffeemaker’s delivery and digital presence in China, Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson tells CNBC. The s
Read More
Nigerian Police Officers Are Best In The World - IGP COVERNEWSNEWSLETTER
October 14, 20200208

IGP Directs Dissolved SARS Unit Officers To Report For Psychological Examination

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Mohammed Adamu, inspector-general of police, has set up a new unit to replace the disbanded special anti-robbery squad (SARS). The formation of the new unit
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.