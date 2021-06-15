Nigeria Needs Proactive Leaders To Deal With Challenges – Osinbajo

June 15, 2021 95

Nigeria’s Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo has stated that the challenges the country is dealing with require proactive leaders who are prepared to promote unity among Nigerians.

The Vice President made this known via a statement issued by his spokesman, Laolu Akande on Monday when he paid a courtesy visit to the Oniru of Iruland, Abdulwasiu Lawal, in Lagos.

Abdulwasiu is marking his first coronation anniversary. Osinbajo lauded the traditional ruler for being a leader to people of diverse socio-ethnic backgrounds.

“Our country needs all the leaders — the best leaders, the most proactive leaders, leaders prepared to bring the country together,” he said.

“Lagos is a microcosm of Nigeria. Everybody is here. If things work out well here, things will be okay in the country.

“I am sure your role here is that of someone who brings together communities — not just Yorubas, but everybody.

“And I can see that from your choice of chiefs, you have gone to other parts, and I think this is the attitude of great leaders.

“You should know that you are always in my prayers because I believe that your role is crucial, not just for the development of this state, but for the whole country.

“Today, you cannot relegate traditional rulers because of the exposure and education of those who occupy that position.”