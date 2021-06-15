fbpx
Nigeria Needs Proactive Leaders To Deal With Challenges – Osinbajo

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

POLITICS & GOVERNMENT

Nigeria Needs Proactive Leaders To Deal With Challenges – Osinbajo

June 15, 2021095
Nigeria Needs Proactive Leaders To Deal With Challenges - Osinbajo

Nigeria’s Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo has stated that the challenges the country is dealing with require proactive leaders who are prepared to promote unity among Nigerians.

The Vice President made this known via a statement issued by his spokesman, Laolu Akande on Monday when he paid a courtesy visit to the Oniru of Iruland, Abdulwasiu Lawal, in Lagos.

Abdulwasiu is marking his first coronation anniversary. Osinbajo lauded the traditional ruler for being a leader to people of diverse socio-ethnic backgrounds.

READ ALSO: See List Of Natural Resources In Nigeria, Locations

“Our country needs all the leaders — the best leaders, the most proactive leaders, leaders prepared to bring the country together,” he said.

“Lagos is a microcosm of Nigeria. Everybody is here. If things work out well here, things will be okay in the country.

“I am sure your role here is that of someone who brings together communities — not just Yorubas, but everybody.

“And I can see that from your choice of chiefs, you have gone to other parts, and I think this is the attitude of great leaders.

“You should know that you are always in my prayers because I believe that your role is crucial, not just for the development of this state, but for the whole country.

“Today, you cannot relegate traditional rulers because of the exposure and education of those who occupy that position.”

About Author

Nigeria Needs Proactive Leaders To Deal With Challenges – Osinbajo
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

COVERNEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
March 20, 20130109

Agbaso: Imo CJ Suspends Initiation of Impeachment Panel

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The creation of the seven-man panel set up by the Imo State Chief Judge, Justice Benjamin Njemanze, to investigate the allegations of bribery against the st
Read More
COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
March 27, 20190180

9th Senate Presidency Tussle Tears APC Apart

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram There were indications on Tuesday that the inauguration of the 9th Senate would not be as smooth as expected as crisis was already brewing in the All Progre
Read More
Buhari Unveils Nigeria's Diamond Jubilee Logo COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
September 16, 20200244

Buhari Unveils Nigeria’s Diamond Jubilee Logo ahead of Celebration

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram As Nigeria approaches Diamond Jubilee, President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday unveiled the logo which will be used in the celebration of the anniversary. T
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.