Nigeria Needs Affordable, Sustainable Energy Resources – Minister

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, has said that Nigeria needs affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy resources to eliminate widespread energy poverty and drive economic growth.

At the Nigeria-Africa Natural Resources and Energy Investment Summit in Abuja, he said this. According to the minister, energy poverty is still prevalent globally, especially in Africa, where millions of people do not have access to electricity or clean cooking fuels.

Quoting data from the United Nations, he said that about 760 million people lack access to electricity worldwide, three out of four living in sub-Saharan Africa. He added that one-third of the world’s population (about 2.6 billion people) had no access to clean cooking fuels, with over 900 million in sub-Saharan Africa.

He also said that only 48 percent of the Sub-Saharan African population have access to electricity, while only 18 percent also have access to clean cooking fuels, compared with a global average of 90 percent and 70 percent, respectively.

The Chief Executive Officer of JRB Solar Investment Limited, Mr. Jimoh Badamosi, stressed the need for partnership between state-owned enterprises and private organizations in renewable energy development to address Africa’s energy crisis.