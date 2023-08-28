Nigeria Must Make Difficult Changes – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu states that Nigeria must make “difficult changes” in order to be acknowledged in the international community.

On Sunday, he opened the 2023 Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) at the Velodrome, MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

According to Tinubu, even though the initial reforms are unpleasant, Nigeria must be willing to take the difficult steps necessary to put the country on a path of growth.

“We cannot have the country we desire without the reforms we have initiated. It is painful at the beginning, in the short and medium term, but we must do what we have to do to take this nation to its great destiny.

“It is not about you and it is not about me. It is about our generations yet unborn, for whom we must bequeath a great and prosperous country,” Tinubu’s media aide Ajuri Ngelale’s Sunday statement quoted him as saying.

Tinubu called Nigeria’s external debt servicing figure as “unsustainable” while criticizing the country’s external debt.

“Can we continue to service external debts with 90% of our revenue? It is a path to destruction. It is not sustainable. We must make the very difficult changes that are necessary for our country to get up from slumber and be respected among the great nations of the world,” the President added.

Tinubu also warned the audience that in order to make Nigeria great, Nigerians must change their attitudes.

“You are learned. I want to learn. Why are we so blessed and we are still lacking? We must have a change of attitude and a change of our mindset. We accuse our nation and its previous leaders,” he said.

“We complain a lot of the past. Is that the solution? No! Let us look forward and be determined! God has given us what we need. We must work hard with determination to make our country great and it begins with you who are seated here with me.”