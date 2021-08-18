fbpx

Nigeria Must Adopt Global Advanced Technology – Aliyu

August 18, 20210165
Expressing the determination of Nigeria to catch up with the world’s advancement in automotive technology, the Director-General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council, Jelani Aliyu, said that Nigeria cannot afford to be left out.

He said this at the flagship of the country’s first solar-powered electric vehicle charging station in Lagos State.

Aliyu said, “The world is in a race on the back of the eagles and Nigeria cannot afford to be in that race on the back of anything less, neither a falcon nor a hawk, but on the backs of eagles.

“Whatever advanced technology is being leveraged by developed countries around the world must also be identified, transferred and optimised by Nigeria for the betterment of its people.

“We are now in the fourth industrial revolution, characterised by highly advanced technologies, robotics, artificial intelligence, block chain technology and other incredible solutions.

“For the automotive sector, it means vehicles that are highly embedded with ICT solution connectivity between the vehicle and themselves, their users and the road infrastructure. It means vehicles that think for themselves are therefore safer, more efficient and better for humanity.”

