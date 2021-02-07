fbpx
Nigeria, Morocco Commit To $26.3 Billion Gas Pipeline, Fertilizer Plant Projects

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

[ MAIN ]COVERNEWSNEWSLETTER

Nigeria, Morocco Commit To $26.3 Billion Gas Pipeline, Fertilizer Plant Projects

February 7, 2021022
Nigeria, Morocco Commit To $26.3 Billion Gas Pipeline, Fertilizer Plant Projects

The governments of Nigeria and Morroco have pledged to continue to pursue the construction of the Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline and fertilizer plant in Nigeria.

Morrocan media reports stated that the King of Morocco, King Mohammed VI, held a telephone conversation with President Muhammadu Buhari where the bilateral relations between the two countries were discussed.

The gas pipeline project was first announced on the sidelines of King Mohammed VI’s visit to Nigeria in 2016 and in 2017, Morocco’s National Office for Hydrocarbons and Mines (ONHYM) and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) signed an agreement on the project.

This gas pipeline, which is estimated to cost $25 billion will connect 11 West African countries, including Morocco and Spain.

The project will be carried out in stages and slated for completion in 25 years.

READ ALSO: Africa Profits from Morocco-Nigeria Trans Sahara project

The two countries had also contracted Penspen Engineering Company to carry out the first phase of front-end engineering and design and by March last year, the front-end engineering and design had entered the second phase.

It was gathered that the two African leaders also discussed the construction of a fertilizer plant in Nigeria, which will be a subsidiary of Morocco’s phosphate company, OCP.

As part of the deal, Morocco will supply the Nigerian plant with phosphoric acid to produce fertilizers for the benefit of local farmers while the factory will supply Morocco with ammonia.

The $1.3 billion fertiliser plant situated in South East Nigeria, is expected to become operational in late 2023.

Related tags :

About Author

Nigeria, Morocco Commit To $26.3 Billion Gas Pipeline, Fertilizer Plant Projects
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

March 8, 2013038

Fosad Consulting Limited Recruits Archive Clerk

Fosad Consulting Limited is recruiting to fill the below position of: Job Title: Archive Clerk Location: Lagos Job Description Develop and maintain organized file systems. Create, process and maintain
Read More
April 4, 2014029

Airtel Surpasses Globacom To Become Second Largest Operator In Nigeria

The recently released data on the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) website has revealed that Indian-owned telecommunications firm, Airtel Nigeria Limited has climbed its way up the ladder grab
Read More
November 13, 2014042

FG Rakes In N4.9bn From Export Processing Zones In 2 yrs

Nigeria’s investments in free export processing zones have yielded positive fruits with over $3.5 bn, about N4.9bn generated from the zones in the last two years. The Managing Director, Nigeria
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon