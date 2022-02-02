fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS

Nigeria Missed January Oil Output -OPEC

February 2, 2022016
Crude Oil Prices Surge Towards $80 After OPEC+ Cancels Output Talks

Nigeria missed its crude oil output target for January 2022, pumping 1.46 million barrels per day against a target of 1.683 million bpd as approved by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries.

Officials of the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited said the country’s continued inability to meet its output target had caused the repeated plunge in oil earnings, leading to the monthly drop in the NNPC’s remittances to the Federation Account.

However,  they associated Nigeria’s lengthened inability to meet its OPEC production quota to the spate of oil pipelines vandalism, delay in the full implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act, among others.

Some international oil companies were already developing cold feet with respect to investing in the upstream oil business before the PIA was consented to by the President in August 2021.

It was, learnt that the President’s assent to the PIA gave confidence to some of the IOCs.

But government officials explained that the drag in the implementation of the PIA coupled with the recent suspension of petrol subsidy removal and a possible amendment of the Act, were currently influencing negatively on the sector.

These factors, according to experts and senior government sources, are contributory to the inability of Nigeria to meet its OPEC crude oil production target.

Nigeria is a strong and long-standing member of OPEC. A document obtained om from the 13-member organisation, which was a Reuters survey of OPEC crude oil production for January 2022, showed that the country’s output last month was below the OPEC accepted crude oil production target.

It was observed that Nigeria’s 1.46mbpd production in January was slightly higher than its 1.41mbpd December 2021 output, but the survey pointed out that OPEC struggled to pump at target due to the inability of members to meet their targets despite the rise in oil prices.

In this same vein, the survey indicated that the OPEC output in January this year rose by 210,000 barrels per day over the December 2020 production, adding that Angola and Nigeria were among the producers that could not meet their targets.

It stated that OPEC’s oil output in January again undershot the increase planned under a deal with allies, highlighting some producers’ struggle to pump more even as prices trade at a seven-year high.

“OPEC pumped 28.01 million barrels per day in January, up by 210,000bpd from the previous month but short of the 254,000bpd increase allowed under the supply deal,” the document read in part.

Stating on the factors restricting Nigeria’s ability to meet its OPEC quota, an official of the NNPC, who pleaded not to be named due to lack of authorisation, said, “Vandalism, oil theft and the impact of COVID-19 are affecting our production capacity.

“However, it is important to state that with energy transition globally, the IOCs are not very keen in increasing crude oil production. Although this is a global issue.”

Further on the matter, a worthy source at the FMPR disclosed that the oil production slump also affirmed the monthly fall in remittances to the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee by the NNPC.

“This is despite rising crude oil prices, which crossed $90 per barrel recently.”

MTN Nigeria Rakes In N111.75bn From Its Public Offer
Related tags :

About Author

Nigeria Missed January Oil Output -OPEC
Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Liverpool NEWSLETTERSPORTS
January 3, 20200570

Liverpool FC Complete Calendar year Unbeaten in EPL after Win against Sheffield United

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Liverpool made it an entire calendar year without a Premier League defeat as the runaway leaders beat Sheffield United 2-0 on Thursday. Jurgen Klopp’s side
Read More
CBN BANKING & FINANCEBUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSLETTER
March 30, 20180325

‘Apex Bank Doing Everything to Reduce Interest Rates’- CBN Director

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram In the light of the consistent decline in inflation, increase in oil prices and improved economic indicators, the Director, Other Financial Institution and
Read More
July 18, 20130378

Topaz Energy and Marine Recruits Country Manager – Nigeria

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Topaz Energy and Marine is a leading oilfield services company providing marine and engineering solutions to the global energy industry with primary focus o
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.