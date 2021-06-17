Nigeria Mint Assures Of Readiness To Print Gambian Currency

June 17, 2021 47

The Nigeria Security Printing and Minting Company (NSPM) Plc. on Monday said it was ready to print the Gambian currency, Dalasi, the deal has been finalised by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The Managing Director of the company, Mr. Abbas Masanawa, gave the assurance when the Central Bank of Gambia (CBG) Governor, Mr. Buah Saidy paid a visit to the company in Abuja.

Masanawa explained that the mint was equipped to print currencies, security documents and provide a wide range of digital security solutions much easier, safer, cheaper and faster for the Gambian government.

According to him, the proposed partnership will boost African economy.

He noted that the success of the collaboration would set a good precedence for other African countries to follow suit.

He stated that the NSPM had continuously and successfully printed 100 per cent of the currency requirements of the CBN in the past six years.

He added that the security document division currently produces conventional secured print solutions including certificates, ballot papers, stamps, among others and digital security solutions such as product authentication and verification; track and trace solutions and document digitisation.

Saidy, who is on a two-day official visit to the country, had earlier met with the CBN Govenor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele to seek the assistance of the apex bank in improving its operations and collaboration in the printing of its currency the Dalasi.

The team later undertook a facility tour of the NSPM factory in Abuja, where they inspected the state-of-the-art production facilities.