fbpx
Nigeria Mint Assures Of Readiness To Print Gambian Currency

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BANKING & FINANCECOVER

Nigeria Mint Assures Of Readiness To Print Gambian Currency

June 17, 2021047
Nigeria Mint Assures Of Readiness To Print Gambian Currency

The Nigeria Security Printing and Minting Company (NSPM) Plc. on Monday said it was ready to print the Gambian currency, Dalasi, the deal has been finalised by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The Managing Director of the company, Mr. Abbas Masanawa, gave the assurance when the Central Bank of Gambia (CBG) Governor, Mr. Buah Saidy paid a visit to the company in Abuja.

Masanawa explained that the mint was equipped to print currencies, security documents and provide a wide range of digital security solutions much easier, safer, cheaper and faster for the Gambian government.

According to him, the proposed partnership will boost African economy.

He noted that the success of the collaboration would set a good precedence for other African countries to follow suit.

He stated that the NSPM had continuously and successfully printed 100 per cent of the currency requirements of the CBN in the past six years.

READ ALSO: Nigeria Banks Offer $4,000 Forex For International Trips

He added that the security document division currently produces conventional secured print solutions including certificates, ballot papers, stamps, among others and digital security solutions such as product authentication and verification; track and trace solutions and document digitisation.

Saidy, who is on a two-day official visit to the country, had earlier met with the CBN Govenor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele to seek the assistance of the apex bank in improving its operations and collaboration in the printing of its currency the Dalasi.

The team later undertook a facility tour of the NSPM factory in Abuja, where they inspected the state-of-the-art production facilities.

About Author

Nigeria Mint Assures Of Readiness To Print Gambian Currency
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

January 14, 20164132

Naira Maintains Free Fall, Drops To N300/$1

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The naira maintained its plunge against the dollar at the parallel market on Wednesday, January 13, selling at N300 to the dollar. The value of the currency
Read More
SEC To License Brokers Offering Foreign Stocks [ MAIN ]BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital MarketCOVERManagement/Strategy/FinanceNEWSNEWSLETTER
November 11, 20200309

SEC Gives Another 30 Days For Submission Of Q3 Financial Results

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has given an extra 30 days for companies to submit their third-quarter financial statements. According to a cir
Read More
AKK Gas Pipeline COVERNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
March 5, 20200176

FG Sanctions $2.571 Loan Facility for AKK Gas Pipeline

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The federal government Wednesday approved the issuance of $2.571 loan facility classified as a sovereign guarantee to fund what it described as engineering
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.