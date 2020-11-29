Nigeria Lost N12.75bn Worth Of Petroleum Products – NNPC

November 29, 2020 28

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has revealed that the value of petroleum products lost by Nigeria from January to August 2020 is N12.75bn.

The NNPC made this known in its latest monthly report saying Products theft and vandalism have continued to destroy value and put it at disadvantaged competitive position.

According to the data released, N1.71bn worth of petroleum products was lost in January; N1.83bn in February; N1.59bn in March, and N1.64bn in April.

The value of products lost stood at N1.54bn in May; N1.40bn in June; N1.37bn in July, and N1.67bn in August.

“A total of 806 vandalised points have been recorded between August 2019 and August 2020,” it said.

It revealed that a total of 37 pipeline points were vandalised in August, representing about three per cent increase from the 36 points recorded in July.

The corporation said ATC-Mosimi and Mosimi-Ibadan accounted for 38 per cent and 24 per cent respectively, while PHC-Aba and the other locations recorded 22 per cent and the remaining 16 per cent of the total breaks.

“NNPC in collaboration with the local communities and other stakeholders continuously strive to reduce and eventually eliminate this menace,” the report said.

The NNPC said to ensure continuous increased fuel supply and effective distribution across the country, a total of 0.95 billion litres of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol), translating to 30.53 million litres/day were supplied in August.

The national oil firm said it had continued to diligently monitor the daily stock of PMS to achieve smooth distribution of petroleum products and zero fuel queue across the nation.