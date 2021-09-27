fbpx

Nigeria Lacks Needed Leadership To Address Challenges – Sule Lamido

September 27, 20210205
A former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, has stated that Nigeria does not have the needed leadership to address its challenges.

Lamido made this assertion during his appearance on Sunday Politics, a Channels Television programme, Sunday, in which he stated that the government must be accountable to the citizens.

“Government must be held accountable and I don’t want to sound too political but it is a fact of life. When you want to attain political power the process must be credible,” he said.

“Let us put politics aside. What do we do as leaders? We have no leadership in Nigeria, that is the problem and the world is looking at us.

“Above everything else, it is about leadership. Leadership is very important. On the issue of Zamfara, why is the state becoming the hub of terrorism in Nigeria? Why?”

He accused the All Progressive Congress (APC) of having no plan to bring about, but just wanted power in 2015.

“They knew they were telling lies. But for then, it was about getting the power. If they get the power, then they begin to ask, ‘what do we do?’ So, the process and the platform must be very honest; it must be very credible,” he said.

“It is this character of telling lies to the young generation.

“When you raise their hopes in trying to get government help, and you are in government, by the time you fail to fulfil their needs, of course, there will be problems.”

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

