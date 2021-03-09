Nigeria Jostles For WATRA Top Job

March 9, 2021 110

Nigeria has nominated an Information and Communications expert, Mr Aliyu Aboki, as a suitable candidate for the top job in the West African Telecommunications Regulators Assembly (WATRA).

The position of the executive officer in WATRA and other will be part of the discussions at this year’s Annual General Meeting of the assembly that will be held in Abuja, according to a statement by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

According to NCC, Aboki in last 17 years, has worked in the Information Communication sector and plans to work with member state regulators and other stakeholders to make WATRA play a more strategic role in shaping the regulation of telecoms sector in the sub- region.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, and the Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, are set for this year’s AGM of the WATRA.

NCC said Pantami will deliver the opening address at the AGM scheduled to take place from March 10 to11, 2021 in Abuja while Danbatta will give the keynote at the conference.

It described the event as a platform for telecoms regulators in West Africa to take important decisions, including the adoption of activities report, programmes, budget for the executive secretariat, as well as the renewal of the organisation’s governing bodies.

Established in November 2004 with headquarters in Abuja, WATRA has become an important regional organisation within the African and global telecommunications ecosystem, with current membership consisting of independent National Regulatory Authorities (NRAs) across 16 countries including Nigeria, Benin, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Cote d’Ivoire.

Others include, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea Bissau, Guinea, Liberia, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Senegal, Sierra Leone and Togo.