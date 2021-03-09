fbpx
Nigeria Jostles For WATRA Top Job

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERIT/TELECOMNEWSNEWSLETTER

Nigeria Jostles For WATRA Top Job

March 9, 20210110
Nigeria Jostle For WATRA Top Job

Nigeria has nominated an Information and Communications expert, Mr Aliyu Aboki, as a suitable candidate for the top job in the West African Telecommunications Regulators Assembly (WATRA).

The position of the executive officer in WATRA and other will be part of the discussions at this year’s Annual General Meeting of the assembly that will be held in Abuja, according to a statement by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

According to NCC, Aboki in last 17 years, has worked in the Information Communication sector and plans to work with member state regulators and other stakeholders to make WATRA play a more strategic role in shaping the regulation of telecoms sector in the sub- region.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, and the Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, are set for this year’s AGM of the WATRA.

READ ALSO: MTN Appoints Ekeji To Drive Strategic Repositioning

NCC said Pantami will deliver the opening address at the AGM scheduled to take place from March 10 to11, 2021 in Abuja while Danbatta will give the keynote at the conference.

It described the event as a platform for telecoms regulators in West Africa to take important decisions, including the adoption of activities report, programmes, budget for the executive secretariat, as well as the renewal of the organisation’s governing bodies.

Established in November 2004 with headquarters in Abuja, WATRA has become an important regional organisation within the African and global telecommunications ecosystem, with current membership consisting of independent National Regulatory Authorities (NRAs) across 16 countries including Nigeria, Benin, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Cote d’Ivoire.

Others include, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea Bissau, Guinea, Liberia, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Senegal, Sierra Leone and Togo.

Related tags :

About Author

Nigeria Jostles For WATRA Top Job
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

September 19, 2013055

Numerous Tolls On Lekki-Epe Expressway Dwindle Property Value By 30%

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Investigations have revealed that the three toll gates planned for Lekki-Epe Expressway is already impacting negatively on the value of property in that cor
Read More
Dangote COVERINTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
September 24, 20190135

UN Lists Dangote, Adeshina, 25 Other Leaders to Combat Malnutrition Globally

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The United Nations has appointed Aliko Dangote, president of Dangote Group, and Akinwunmi Adesina, president of the African Development Bank, as part of 27
Read More
Tax-evaders-firs COVERLABOURLEGALPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
November 27, 2017069

Adeosun: FG Deploys Over 1,700 CTLOs To 33 States

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Federal Government of Nigeria has recruited and trained 2,190 Community Tax Liaison Officers (CTLOs) under the Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration S
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.