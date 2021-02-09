Nigeria Issues First Floating LNG Production Plant Licence

February 9, 2021 20

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) in Nigeria has granted an indigenous oil and gas company, UTM Offshore Limited, a Licence To Establish (LTE) the first floating Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) production plant.

A statement issued on Monday by the Head of Public Affairs, DPR, Mr Paul Osu,said that the licence was presented to the company at the DPR headquarters in Abuja on Monday.

A Director at DPR, Mr Sarki Auwalu, who presented the licence said the company would be processing 176MMcfd natural gas and condensate.

Auwalu said the milestone was a reinforcement of the promise and commitment of the government to Nigerians to promote indigenous participation in the oil and gas sector.

He said the approval would ensure that companies come to Nigeria and do business in an equitable way to stimulate the economy and create jobs for Nigerians.

He added that the licence was a demonstration of government’s resolve to harness safe and reliable technology for the development of the oil and gas industry.

Auwalu said that the DPR would continue to create opportunities for companies by providing the regulatory tools of licences, permits and approvals for investors.

The Managing Director of UTM Offshore Limited, Mr Julius Rone, while receiving the licence promised to abide with the terms of issuance within the 24 months validity period of the LTE from the date of issue.