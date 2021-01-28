fbpx
Nigeria Is Run On A Wrong Structure -Adams

January 28, 2021
The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, said that the country is running on a “wrong structure”.

The monarch said this on Wednesday on the Politics Today programme aired on Channels TV.

He said, “The major problem now is that Nigeria is being run on the basis of a wrong structure and on the basis of a wrong constitution.

“The constitution of 1999 is wicked, it is satanic. If we don’t correct it, I can’t guarantee that peace will be in this country.”

Speaking on the ultimatum given by the Governor of Ondo State Rotimi Akeredolu to the herdsmen, he said that the federal government would not have stepped in.

READ ALSO: FEC Approves ₦124.2 million For Completion Of Oyo, Ogun Power Sub-stations

Adams said, “If the Governor did not give the ultimatum, would the Federal Government had agreed to call the governors’ forum to hold a meeting? So, as a leader, as a chief security officer, you must take the bull by the horn.

“If he did not give that notice, they won’t have allowed the Governor to ban open grazing. They won’t even know the authority he has as a state governor.

“Don’t forget that Yoruba land is the economic nerve of this country. So, the Federal Government must know the implication of security threat in Yoruba land.”


