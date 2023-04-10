Nigeria Is Placed On The UK’s “Red List” For The Recruitment Of Health Workers

Nigeria has been added to the UK’s “red list” of nations that employers in the health and social care sector should avoid actively recruiting from.

This comes after the World Health Organization identified 55 nations, including Nigeria, as having the most urgent health workforce issues related to Universal Health Coverage.

Nigeria and other countries on the red list, according to the UK government, should not be actively targeted for recruitment by health and social care employers unless there is a government-to-government agreement.

The UK government’s website, “Code of Practice for the International Recruitment of Health and Social Care Personnel in England,” provided the information that indicated country identification is done in accordance with the methodology outlined in the 10-year review of the applicability and efficacy of the WHO global code of practice on the International Recruitment of Health Personnel.

“In accordance with the principles and articles of the WHO Global Code of Practice and as expressly requested by the WHO Global Code of Practice 10-year review, the development of health personnel and support for health systems should be prioritized for the listed countries, who should also be given protections that prevent active international recruitment of health professionals.

Unless there is a government-to-government agreement in place to permit managed recruitment undertaken strictly in accordance with the terms of that agreement, countries on the list should not be actively targeted for recruitment by employers in the health and social care sector, recruitment organizations, agencies, collaborations, or contracting bodies.

“Countries with red grades in the code are those on the WHO Health Workforce Support and Safeguards list. A country is placed on the amber list if a government-to-government agreement is established with a partner nation that limits recruiting organizations to the terms of the agreement.

It stated that a country is green if it is not on the red or amber list. Kenya and Nepal are the amber-colored nations, where hiring foreign workers is only permitted if it complies with the terms of the G2G agreement.

A government-to-government agreement for the recruitment of international health and care workforces between the UK and green-rated nations was also mentioned in the statement.

“The code of practice for England does not list green-rated nations without a government-to-government agreement with the UK.

“The government-to-government agreement may establish guidelines for how UK employers, contracting bodies, recruitment organizations, agencies, and collaborations recruit, which would then be carried out by the country of origin. These organizations are urged to hire in accordance with the terms of the G2G agreement.

“As new intergovernmental agreements with the UK are signed, the green country list will be updated. Prior to launching any recruitment campaign, it is advised that employers, contracting bodies, recruitment organizations, agencies, and collaborations frequently check the list for updates.

India, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Sri Lanka were listed as having “green-graded” nations with a government-to-government agreement for managing the recruitment of foreign health and care workers.