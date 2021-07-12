‘Nigeria Is Not A Rich Nation’ – Minister

July 12, 2021 135

Speaking on the economic state of the country, the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba, remarked that Nigeria “is not a rich nation”.

The minister said this in Abuja at the Open Government Partnership (OGP) discourse, stating that the country’s potentials would only be achieved once the necessary reforms are effected.

Agba said, “We have the potentials to be rich and the only way to get to those potentials is to carry out those necessary reforms.

“Nigerians need to know what is going on in their country, they need to know that the country is not a rich nation.”

On the exchange rate, the minister described it as a “commodity” that is not needed in the purchasing of foodstuff in the country.

He said, “Like we all think and if we do all agree that the country isn’t rich, then the reforms that are required to be carried out have to be carried out.

“Some are talking of the exchange rate, when you look at the dollar, it is a commodity; what do you need the dollar for? Do you need it to purchase foodstuffs, you don’t.”

He called for more productivity and reaping the benefits of an economically productive country, stating that “we need to be productive, once you understand that when you go for the dollar it is for the purpose of buying things that are imported and keeping other people employed, we will begin to love Nigeria and eat what we produce just like the president said.”