Nigeria Is Moving In Right Direction Economically – UN

February 26, 2021042
The United Nations (UN)has stated that Nigeria is moving in the right direction economically.

This was disclosed by the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed, when she was hosted by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Abuja.

She said that the diversity in the country’s population was not its weakness but its strengths.

The diplomat noted that during her visits to northern parts of Nigeria, she observed that the country was “moving in the right direction”, adding that the pace of growth rate could be better.

SHe said, “This is a country that is diverse in nature, ethnicity, religious backgrounds, and opportunities. But these are its strengths, not weaknesses.

“And I think the narrative for Nigeria has to change to one that is very much the reality.

“What I saw along the way is really a country that is growing, that is moving in the right direction both economically. Is it fast enough? No. Is it in the right direction? Yes it is.

“And the challenges still remain with security, our social cohesion and social contract between government and the people. But I know that people are working on these issues.”

She briefed that there would be “many more pandemics” and that the best thing to do is to build efficient systems to prepare against them.

“You can rest assure that there will be many more pandemics, so we should be prepared with strong health systems to do so,” she said.

“We hope that the vaccines will become more available and equitable, so that everyone gets it.”

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

