‘Nigeria Is Experiencing Bad Leadership’ – Peter Obi

Peter Obi, who is the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) said that God blessed Nigeria with everything except good leadership.

Peter Obi also said that Nigeria is currently experiencing the cumulative effect of bad leadership.

“What is happening in Nigeria now is that nobody knows where we are going and when you don’t know where you are going, every road will lead you there. If you turn left it is right, if you turn right it is left and that is where we are,” he said.

“So we want to stop that. We want to know the destination to this journey and know that we are on the road to that destination so that people can start having hope in a country called Nigeria in a country that is the best and has everything to be proud of.

“God gave us good weather, fertile land, everything. The only thing he didn’t give us is good leadership over the years.

“All we are going through today is a cumulative effect of leadership failures over the years where people have chosen not to serve this country faithfully. Otherwise, we won’t be going through what we are going through. We can’t even feed ourselves.

“I can turn this ship around so that we know where we are going. We are not going to solve it overnight but we can start by being on the right track.”