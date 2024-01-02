Nigeria Is Committed To Air Travellers Safety – Minister

The federal government has reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining the greatest levels of safety, efficiency, and dependability for air travelers, airlines, and all stakeholders.

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, committed to safeguard industry operators in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Tunde Moshood, on Tuesday. Keyamo announced the hiring of new directors for the ministry’s agencies.

“All the newly appointed directors are to get in touch with the Director, Human Resources Department of the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development to collect their letters of appointment as the appointment is with immediate effect.

“Also, a new directorate called the Cargo Services has been created at the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria to ameliorate issues besetting the sector,” Keyamo said in a release signed by the ministry’s Director of Press, Odutayo Oluseyi.

However, Keyamo said, on Tuesday, that the Federal Government will spare no effort in ensuring strict adherence to aerospace standards in the country.

The statement read, “In a bid to reinforce the industry’s global standing, the minister reassures all parties of his unwavering dedication to strict adherence to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) minimal standards.

“One of the cornerstones of this commitment is the protection of operators within the industry. The office of the Minister emphasises its role as a facilitator, working collaboratively with airlines, service providers, and other stakeholders to create an environment conducive to growth and sustainability.

“Furthermore, the minister affirms his stance on non-interference in safety standards. Recognising the paramount importance of maintaining and elevating safety protocols, he pledges to uphold and support the decisions of aviation regulatory bodies, ensuring that safety remains a top priority.

“Together, we look forward to a future where safety, innovation, and collaboration define our shared journey.”