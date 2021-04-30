fbpx
Nigeria Is Becoming A Failed State, Says Peter Obi

April 30, 2021071
Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra, says Nigeria is becoming a failed state as it continues to battle growing insecurity.

Writing via his Twitter handle on Thursday, Obi called for a bipartisan approach to restoring peace across the country.

Nigeria recorded more than 10 security incidents on Monday as killings and attacks continued across the country.

In the north, residents remain at the mercy of Boko Haram insurgents and bandits while security agencies and government facilities are increasingly becoming targets of attacks by gunmen in the south.

As the situation continued to deteriorate, there have been concerns that the security agencies are becoming overwhelmed, prompting a need for external help in internal security.

Obi, who was a vice-presidential candidate under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019, said Nigeria cannot be allowed to continue on a downward spiral.

READ ALSO: Workers’ Day: FG Declares May 3 Public Holiday

He appealed to all citizens to unite in tackling the root causes of the insecurity which, according to him, “are now ruling and ruining our dear country”.

Obi is the latest opposition figure to ask the Buhari administration to seek external help even as the house of representatives has called for a state of emergency in the security sector.

Buhari came his closest to seeking foreign help on Tuesday when he asked the United States to consider relocating the headquarters of its Africa Command (AFRICOM) from Germany as part of efforts to address insecurity in Nigeria and other African nations.

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

