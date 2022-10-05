‘Nigeria Is At Risk Of Importing Ebola Virus’ – NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has revealed that the nation is at high risk of importing Ebola from Uganda.

Uganda declared an Ebola outbreak after a 24-year-old male developed symptoms of the disease, tested positive, and died.

NCDC said in a statement that its multi-sectoral national emerging viral hemorrhagic diseases technical working group (NEVHD TWG), in collaboration with partners and stakeholders, conducted a rapid risk assessment to guide in-country preparedness activities.

“Based on available data, the overall risk of importation of the Ebola virus and the impact on the health of Nigerians has been assessed as high,” the statement reads.

“The likelihood of importation to Nigeria is high due to the increased air travel between Nigeria and Uganda, especially through Kenya’s Nairobi airport, a regional transport hub, and other neighbouring countries that share a direct border with Uganda.

“The likelihood of spread in Nigeria following importation is high due to the gatherings and travel associated with politics, the coming yuletide as well as other religious gatherings and festivals during the last few months of the year.”

Despite the risk assessment, the NCDC stated that Nigeria has the capacity to respond effectively in the event of an outbreak.

“We have the diagnostic capacity to test for the EVD presently at the National Reference Laboratory in Abuja and the Lagos University Teaching Hospital’s Centre for Human and Zoonotic Virology Laboratory,” the statement reads.

“However, diagnostic capacity will be scaled up to other laboratories in cities with important Points of Entry (POE) and others as may be required.

“Currently, no case of EVD has been reported in Nigeria. Nonetheless, the Nigerian government through NCDC’s multisectoral NEVHD TWG has put several measures in place to prevent and prepare for immediate control of any outbreak of the disease in-country.”

The agency also advised Nigerians to avoid non-essential travel to areas where the outbreak is currently reported; to avoid direct contact with blood, saliva, and other bodily fluids of people with suspected or confirmed Ebola; and to call 6232 to ensure that all persons with suspected Ebola symptoms are promptly transported to designated healthcare facilities.