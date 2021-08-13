“Nigeria Is At Low Risk Of Getting Marburg Virus” – NCDC

August 13, 2021 130

Nigeria has a low risk of an outbreak of the Marburg virus, the Federal Government (FG) disclosed on Friday.

Marburg, a highly dangerous pathogen that causes haemorrhagic fever, was first identified in Germany in 1967 and was recently confirmed in Guinea.

FG is closely monitoring the situation

Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) while speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, said that the government is closely monitoring the situation.

“We are very aware and it tells us that we have to always be on our guard here. We set up a risk analysis team yesterday, evaluated the risk for Nigeria. It is low at the moment,” he said.

“What we did is to make sure that we have the facilities to detect this if there were to be a suspect case. We are watching out for travel and working with our colleagues in the Port Health Services to look at the travel history of individuals that travel.”

The NCDC boss explained that the agency is working with the West Africa health organisation and Africa’s Centre for Disease Control to provide the needed support to combat the deadly virus.

Preventive Measures

“We need to learn to do the simple things while not losing the beautiful aspect of our culture that mingle us together,” he added.

“Right now, if it is our culture to have a big ceremony as a wedding that put together thousands of people into an enclosed space, the fact is that within the context of Covid that will expose you and your guest to significant risk.

“You have to mitigate those risks by limiting the number of people you are inviting, insisting on masks wearing, insist on a certain level of distancing. There is a conflict between our culture at the moment and the threat that we face.”