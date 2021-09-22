fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

IT/TELECOM

Nigeria Is A Good Place To Invest”, MTN Tells US Investors

September 22, 2021074
Nigeria Is A Good Place To Invest”, MTN Tells US Investors

MTN Nigeria has called on US investors to invest in Nigeria assuring them that the country provides one of the best return on investments in the world.

Chief Executive of MTN Nigeria Olutokun Toriola made the call at the 2021 edition of the US-Nigeria Investments Summit (UNIIS), in New York, United States which was held on September 17 and 18, 2021.

An event dedicated to attracting foreign direct investment into Nigeria, this year’s summit themed: ‘Nigeria, The Future of Global Business,’ had in attendance Mr Toriola, as well as the Chief Financial Officer, MTN Nigeria, Modupe Kadri.

They were joined by the Governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Sanwo-Olu, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo amongst other dignitaries.

Speaking about the Nigerian environment, collaboration and new opportunities, Mr Toriola said “Working with like-minded partners and communities across the country, our goal is to drive meaningful, measurable and sustainable change while creating shared value.

“This is the reason we are partnering with the Federal government through the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment to attract new investors into the country to further improve the economy.”

READ ALSO: Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today September 22, 2021

Over the years, MTN Nigeria has borne witness to the innovation, drive, and resilience that is at the heart of Nigeria. According to the company, the opportunity to play a role in Nigeria’s evolution has been its privilege and greatest achievement, as it understands that with real access and support, there is nothing Nigerians cannot achieve.

“MTN is a proudly Nigerian company, committed to the growth and progress of Nigeria and Nigerians. We’ve communicated significant plans to make an additional investment of up to $1.7 billion over the next three years in our network infrastructure, while our focus remains on improved customer service and network service quality” Toriola added.

MTN is guided by the philosophy of shared prosperity, as it believes that the success and growth of its business will contribute towards the diversification of Nigeria’s economy and attract more investments to the country.

Its partnership with USNIIS, will also further create a platform for present and future investment networking between Nigeria and the US public and private sectors.

About Author

Nigeria Is A Good Place To Invest”, MTN Tells US Investors
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

ATM IT/TELECOM
July 16, 20155158

‘30% ATM Transactions Are Handled By Computer Warehouse Group’

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of  Computer Warehouse Group (CWG) Plc, Mr. Austin Okere, has disclosed that about 30 per cent of the Automated Teller Mac
Read More
January 7, 20140156

Contract Manager at Ericsson Nigeria

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Job Title: Contract Manager Req ID: 861 Job Summary: The position is to support one of our strategic global accounts and will require the successful candida
Read More
Commonwealth IT/TELECOMSCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
June 26, 20180282

Commonwealth Sets Ambitious ICT Targets for Member States

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Information and Communications Technology (ICT)  ministers under the Commonwealth, have set an ambitious target for member states. The ministers who met las
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.