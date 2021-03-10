fbpx
Nigeria Introduces Temporary Passport For Emergencies

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

[ MAIN ]NEWSNEWSLETTERTOURISM, TRAVEL & HOSPITALITY

Nigeria Introduces Temporary Passport For Emergencies

March 10, 20210151
Nigeria Introduces Temporary Passport For Emergencies

The federal government has, on Tuesday, launched the Nigerian Temporary Passport for one-way trips to Nigeria.

This new passport was launched by the Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola.

The new passport was designed for Nigerians abroad who choose to return to Nigeria urgently and do not have a passport.

The minister noted, in a tweet, that the passport “does not in any way serve as a replacement for the Nigerian passport”.

It is a four-page booklet that serves as a replacement for the “unstandardized Emergency Travel Certificate (ETC)”, the minister added.

Aregbesola noted that the passport has a 30-day validity period and that it is ICAO compliant.

The minister tweeted, “The NTP is a travel document designed for a one-way trip to Nigeria only.

READ ALSO: Ibori Loot: UK To Return Assets Worth £4.2 million To Nigeria

“The NTP 4-page booklet will now replace the unstandardized Emergency Travel Certificate (ETC).

“It is an electronic document that has all the features of a regular passport, just that it is temporary and valid for one trip and will be retrieved from the user at the entry point.

“The NTP does not in any way serve as a replacement for the Nigerian passport.

“NTP will be issued to Nigerians to return home in emergency situations in the case of loss or misplacement of their passport and it is valid for only 30 days after issuance or arrival in Nigeria, whichever comes first.”

Related tags :

About Author

Nigeria Introduces Temporary Passport For Emergencies
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

Osinbajo COVERLABOURNEWSLETTER
June 12, 2020093

Projections Indicate Nigeria’s Unemployment Figure Will Rise to 39.4 million by end of 2020 – Osinbajo

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says the economic sustainability committee has received projections that the number of unemployed people may rise to 39.4 milli
Read More
August 28, 2013050

Blingsx Collection Recruits Sales Executives

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Blingsx Collection is a luxury shoes and accessories maker in Aba, currently we are looking for qualified intern/executives to join our sales departments in
Read More
February 19, 2014086

SHIPPING & PORT SERVICES JOBS | Operations Analyst at APM Terminals

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram APM Terminals is an independent business unit within the Danish A.P. Moller-Maersk Group – a Global Fortune 500 company with over 120,000 employees an
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.