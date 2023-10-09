Nigeria Increases National Power Grid Capacity To 14,000MW

The Federal Government, through the Association of electricity Generation Companies, has increased the national grid’s electricity capacity from 13,000 MW a few years ago to around 14,000 MW.

Dr. Joy Ogaji, Executive Secretary of the APGC, stated that power generating capacity to the national grid has expanded to about 14,000MW.

Dr. Ogaji said that the rise was caused by the inclusion of a $1.3 billion Niger state-based 700MW Zungeru hydropower facility that was operational in the second quarter of the year.

“The national grid now has an installed power generation capacity of about 14, 000 megawatts, and this was made possible due to the Zungeru plant that came on stream this year,” she said, adding that it was an opportunity for interested investors to partner with the Gencos.

The Federal Government had in February, announced Mainstream Energy Solution Limited as the preferred bidder for the concession of the plant. The company had offered a fee of $700m per year for a period of 30 years to operate the plant.

Despite the 14,000MW claim by Ojagi, records of the Nigerian Electricity System Operator showed that the latest on-grid peak power generation as of Saturday, was 4,803.60 MW.