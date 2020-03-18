Nigeria Imposes Travel Ban on 13 ‘High-risk’ Countries

In a bid to curtail the spread of coronavirus, the Nigerian Government has placed a travel ban on 13 countries considered as high-risk countries.

The ban which was first announced on Wednesday by Bashir Ahmed, the Personal Assistant on New Media to President Muhammadu Buhari, is set to take effect on the 21st of March.

BREAKING: Nigeria places travel ban on 13 countries. The countries are China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, Japan, France, Germany, Norway, the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Netherlands and Switzerland #COVID19Nigeria — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) March 18, 2020

