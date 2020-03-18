Nigeria Imposes Travel Ban on 13 ‘High-risk’ Countries

In a bid to curtail the spread of coronavirus, the Nigerian Government has placed a travel ban on 13 countries considered as high-risk countries.
The ban which was first announced on Wednesday by Bashir Ahmed, the Personal Assistant on New Media to President Muhammadu Buhari, is set to take effect on the 21st of March.
The countries affected by the ban include China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, Japan, France, Germany, Norway, United States of America, the United Kingdom, Netherlands and Switzerland.
Ahmed had earlier stated that “the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on coronavirus, Mr. Boss Mustapha will be addressing the press shortly in Abuja. Some new announcements from the Task Force expected”.
Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha while addressing Journalists after the travel ban announcement stated that people who arrived in the country in the last 15 days from the 13 countries, would be subjected to supervised 14 days self-isolation
It would be recalled that the Nigerian Government had on Tuesday inaugurated a presidential task force to monitor the development of COVID- 19 pandemic disease across the country and around the world.
Inaugurating the committee, Mr Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) said the composition of the task force would enable Nigeria in its multi-sectoral and intergovernmental approach to the national response.
