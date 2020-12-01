December 1, 2020 38

The Federal Government has announced the date for the Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) for 2020 recruitment of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

Bizwatch Nigeria gathered that the FG through the Ministry of Interior, on Monday, provided updates for candidates of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

The Ministry of Interior, via its Twitter handle, has reiterated its commitment to transparency for all qualified candidates.

According to the Minister of Interior and Chairman, Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB), Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola the ministry will ensure transparency in the conduct of government business.

” The collaboration which is aimed at providing all eligible and qualified Nigerians who applied for various posts in the Services under the Ministry’s watch is to further give our teeming youths equal opportunity to be employed into the Services is also in line with the present administration’s policy thrust of ensuring transparency in the conduct of government business.” He said.

Date For Immigration Recruitment 2020 Aptitude Test

The Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) for 2020 recruitment of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) will hold on the 7th of December 2020.

Also, all candidates who applied for NIS are expected to visit the Website of the Service at https://immigrationrecruitment.org.ng

Venues For For Immigration Recruitment 2020 Aptitude Test

The tests will hold simultaneously on the scheduled dates in the 36 states of the federation and the FCT.

Meanwhile, Candidates are therefore expected to check their e-mail addresses and phones for notification and venue for their tests as from 6pm on Tuesday, 1st December 2020.

NB: The successful candidates are to report at the venue indicated on their notification with face masks and photocopy of online reference application form as well as a bonafide ID card for identification.