Nigeria High Commission In London Shut As Officials Contract COVID-19

August 13, 2021
The Nigerian High Commission in the United Kingdom has been closed for 10 days and officials in the mission have been asked to isolate.

This is because two officials in the commission tested positive to COVID-19, a statement announcing the closure stated on Thursday.

It said the isolation was in adherence with the COVID-19 management procedures in the UK.

The statement read, “This afternoon, the Head of Immigration Section and two other officials went for a meeting at the Home Office.”

“At the entrance, Covid test was administered on them and one of them tested positive to COVID-19. The affected officer immediately isolated while the other officials, who tested negative will also isolate for the next 10 days.

“In response to this challenge, the Mission embarked on testing all officials of the Mission, after which another official of the Mission tested positive.

“In line with COVID-19 regulation and the need to adhere to the rules and regulation of the host country, the Mission will close down for the next 10 days, in order to observe the mandatory isolation of those who were in contact with the affected officials.

“While the High Commission regrets any inconvenience that this may have caused, we solicit the cooperation of the general public.”

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

