Nigeria Has 93.4million Registered Voters – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that Nigeria has 93.4 million registered voters.

INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu announced this on Wednesday during a meeting with political parties at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

Yakubu presented the voters’ register to the political parties at the meeting in accordance with the electoral act.

According to him, the voters’ register now has 93,469,008 registered Nigerians eligible to vote in the upcoming elections.

According to Yakubu, Lagos has 7,060,195 voters, Kano has 5,921,370, and Kaduna has 4,335,208.

Male voters outnumber female voters by 49,054,162, while female voters outnumber male voters by 44,414,846.

In addition, with a total of 37,060,399 votes cast, youths aged 18 to 34 account for 39.66 percent of all voters.

Students have the most votes (26,027,481) according to occupation.

The INEC chairman also stated that large amounts of sensitive and non-sensitive materials have been deployed across the country in preparation for the general election.

“The last batch of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) has been received, while the ongoing configuration of the critical technology in readiness for elections will soon be completed,” he said.

“In the last two days, we commenced the airlifting of other sensitive materials to states across the country.

“Already, some of the materials for 17 states in three geo-political zones have been delivered.

“Furthermore, 13,868,441 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) have been printed, delivered to states, and are being collected by citizens as new voters or by existing voters who applied for transfer or replacement of cards as provided by law.”