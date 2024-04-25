Nigeria Hails World Bank’s Support To PWDs

The World Bank has received praise from the federal government for giving Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in the nation financial and technical help.

Dr. James Lalu, the Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD), made this statement on Wednesday in Abuja while participating virtually in a meeting with World Bank representatives.

The purpose of the gathering was to improve Nigeria’s implementation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 10 and 17, which address the inclusion of people with disabilities.

Lalu alerts interested parties to the necessity of revamping the commission’s policies and initiatives in order to bring them into compliance with international standards.

”We need policies to redesign in the area of social protection programmes because the World Bank can stimulate disability inclusion and development programmes,” he said.

The Executive Secretary expressed commitment to improve the welfare of Persons with Disabilities. Also speaking, Cindy Ikeaka, a World Bank Social Development Specialist said, the bank will continue to provide technical support to the commission to ensure effective delivery of the needs of PWDs.

Ikeaka also said that the bank was working with other Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government to ensure disability data collection.

”This will ensure proper data management of persons with disabilities” she said.

On her part, Esther Bature, the Country Coordinator of Sightsavers in Nigeria said, her organisation will continue to strengthen national systems to deliver sustainable services.

”We supported NCPWD to develop a five-year national strategic plan and this plan requires different levels of intervention.

”We are happy to see that the World Bank has supported the commission to a kind of review to include monitoring and evaluation in the plan as well as developed several developments documents,” she said. Batur

Nature also thanked the World Bank for its assistance in building the capacity of the commission’s members of staff.