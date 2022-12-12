Nigeria Government To Punish Skit-Makers, Influencers For Violating ARCON Act

Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari, has pledged to penalize skit artists, comedians, influencers, and other online content providers that violate the Nigerian Code of Advertising Practice and the ARCON Act of 2022.

The Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria alleged in a statement on Monday that most commercials put out by skit makers and others were unethical and made unproven promises.

The statement said, “Most of the advertisements exposed by this group are not only unethical with unverified claims and misinformation, but also in violation of the Nigerian Code of Advertising Practice.”

ARCON advised brand owners, digital agencies, and other stakeholders in the digital marketing/advertising space to obtain pre-exposure approval for all advertisements, advertising, and marketing communication, threatening to take all necessary actions, including sanction and prosecution, to ensure that the act’s provisions are followed.