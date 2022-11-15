Nigeria Government Swaps Vision 2020 For Agenda 2050

According to Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, the Federal Government is now finalizing “Nigeria Agenda 2050,” which would replace the two-year-old Vision 2020.

The Minister made this statement at the 28th Nigerian Economic Summit on Monday in Abuja.

“We are in the second year of the NDP 2021-2025 with the private sector taking the lead.

“Although, challenged by a shortfall in revenues, the government has kept its pact by prioritising capital releases in favour of ongoing critical infrastructural projects in power, roads, rail, agriculture, health and education sectors.

“This is with a view to strengthen the Nigerian economy post COVID-19 pandemic,” she said.

The minister added that resources were being mobilised with less emphasis on oil revenues. She said that financing of the NDP 2021-2025 would rely heavily on domestic resource mobilisation from non-oil revenue sources through the results of the Strategic Revenue Growth Initiative and Finance Acts.

“This will improve and further diversify government revenues and entrench fiscal prudence and value for money,” she said.

Ahmed emphasized that the subject for this year’s NES was carefully chosen to give stakeholders guidance as they assessed the accomplishments the current administration had achieved in implementing the NDP 2021–2025.

She said that the Nigeria Agenda 2050, which would shortly be launched, aims to raise the nation’s per capita GDP to $33,000. Ahmed praised Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retired), the president, for his ongoing assistance to the NESG over the past seven years.

She said that the group’s partnership with the finance ministry had given rise to a forum for ongoing communication and interaction with the business sector and other stakeholders.

According to Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, the Federal Government is now finalizing “Nigeria Agenda 2050,” which would replace the two-year-old Vision 2020.

At the 28th Nigerian Economic Summit on Monday in Abuja, Ahmed made this statement. This year’s meeting has the subtitle “Priorities for Shared Prosperity: 2023 and Beyond.”The National Development Plan 2021–2025, which replaced the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan 2017–2020, was created earlier, the minister said.

“We are in the second year of the NDP 2021-2025 with the private sector taking the lead.

“Although, challenged by a shortfall in revenues, the government has kept its pact by prioritising capital releases in favour of ongoing critical infrastructural projects in power, roads, rail, agriculture, health and education sectors.

“This is with a view to strengthen the Nigerian economy post COVID-19 pandemic,” she said.

The minister added that resources were being mobilised with less emphasis on oil revenues. She said that financing of the NDP 2021-2025 would rely heavily on domestic resource mobilisation from non-oil revenue sources through the results of the Strategic Revenue Growth Initiative and Finance Acts.

“This will improve and further diversify government revenues and entrench fiscal prudence and value for money,” she said.

Ahmed emphasized that the subject for this year’s NES was carefully chosen to give stakeholders guidance as they assessed the accomplishments the current administration had achieved in implementing the NDP 2021–2025.

She said that the Nigeria Agenda 2050, which would shortly be launched, aims to raise the nation’s per capita GDP to $33,000.

Ahmed praised Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retired), the president, for his ongoing assistance to the NESG over the past seven years.

She said that the group’s partnership with the finance ministry had given rise to a forum for ongoing communication and interaction with the business sector and other stakeholders.