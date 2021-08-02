Nigeria Got $2.6bn In Foreign Direct Investment In 2020

August 2, 2021 155

Nigeria’s revenue inflow from Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) totalled $2.6 billion in 2020.

This was shared by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adebayo, while receiving the report on ethical business compliance contained in the Corporate Sustainable Investor Report (CSIR).

“We are all aware of the role that the Corporate Sustainable Investor Report (CSIR) has played since inception, being the first of its kind and the only comprehensive report on corporate sustainability in Nigeria. As a Ministry, we are very proud to collaborate with an organization of this Calibre and promote the adoption of sustainable and ethical business practices.

“Last year Nigeria generated $2.6 billion in foreign direct investment. I am optimistic that this report will be beneficial in providing key investors with additional information to make an informed decision on investment opportunities in the country.

“The report has been developed in line with leading practices, effectively documenting corporate strategies being executed by local companies in their quest for sustainability.

“It covers more than 90 companies operating in various sectors of the economy while providing readers with comprehensive data on private companies, human rights, stakeholders inclusion, innovation and environmental sustainability practices.”