fbpx
Nigeria Gets $700m World Bank Support To Improve Water Supply, Sanitation

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSNEWSLETTER

Nigeria Gets $700m World Bank Support To Improve Water Supply, Sanitation

May 28, 20210188
Nigeria Gets $700m World Bank Support To Improve Water Supply, Sanitation

The Nigerian Government has received $700 million credit from World Bank to provide six million people with basic drinking water services and 1.4 million people access to improved sanitation services.

This will be achieved through the execution of the Nigeria Sustainable Urban and Rural Water Supply, Sanitation, and Hygiene Programme (SURWASH), a statement on World Bank’s website said.

The SURWASH programme was designed to ensure improved water sanitation and hygiene services to 2,000 schools and Health Care Facilities and help 500 communities to achieve open defecation free status.

The World Bank Country Director for Nigeria, Shubham Chaudhuri, stressed the importance of the programme, explaining that it would help the country to improve access to safe water, sanitation and hygiene.

He added, “Given that access to WASH is an important determinant of human capital outcomes, including early childhood survival, nutrition, health, learning, and women’s empowerment – all of which in turn affect labour productivity and efficiency; the programme’s centrality to the human capital agenda and its potential to influence key human capital outcomes cannot be overemphasised.”

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Nigerian Govt To Receive World Bank’s $750m Grant

“Participating States will be able to improve access to safe water, sanitation and hygiene which will help to keep more girls in school, create employment, and reduce open defecation, while developing greater resilience to the impact of climate change, as well as conflicts between different land and water users,” he added.

About Author

Nigeria Gets $700m World Bank Support To Improve Water Supply, Sanitation
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

September 22, 2014087

S&P Affirms Nigeria’s ‘BB-/B’ Rating

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Global rating agency, Standard & Poor’s (S&P), has affirmed its ‘BB-/B’ rating on Nigeria. However, S&P in the latest rating on Nigeria stated t
Read More
Stanbic IBTC BANKING & FINANCENEWSLETTER
April 21, 20200130

Stanbic IBTC Urges Nigerians To Be Wary Of Covid-19 Related Scams

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram With the growing adoption of digital channels, and with more people practicing social distancing, due to the Covid-19 virus outbreak, Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC,
Read More
Oil NEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
January 24, 20190212

Oil Prices Rebound by 1% as Focus Shifts to U.S. Stockpile Data

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Oil prices rose about 1 percent on Wednesday as U.S. crude stocks fell and official data indicated slowing growth in U.S. shale oil output in the coming yea
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.