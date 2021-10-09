fbpx

Nigeria Gets 501,600 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine from France

October 9, 2021042
COVAX In Need Of $2bn in Donations For COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Reservation

The Nigerian Government took delivery of 501,600 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines donated by the Government of France to Nigeria through the COVAX facility on Friday.

Also, France said it recognised the vaccination certification by Nigeria and is fully open to Nigerians that were vaccinated whenever they visit the country.

The Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib, made this known at a brief ceremony to mark the reception of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines donated by France to Nigeria yesterday in Abuja.

He said Nigeria has now taken delivery of over 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines with the receipt of new doses from France.

He said Nigeria is among the African countries to receive vaccines from the Government of France to Nigeria.

Shauib said, “With profound appreciation to the Government and people of France, I am glad to inform you that we have taken delivery of 501,600 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines donated by the Government of France to Nigeria through the COVAX facility.

He said the French vaccine arrived in Nigeria on Monday.

He added, “The donation of over half a million doses of AstraZeneca to Nigeria is a demonstration of France’s confidence in Nigeria’s capability as an active and progressive partner in the global fight to end the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We track utilisation of all COVID-19 vaccines in all states of the Federation and receive daily reports from our Senior Supervisors and State Immunisation officers who are on the field to monitor the management and administration of the vaccines.”

READ ALSO: Moderna To Build Vaccine Factory In Africa

In his remarks, the French Ambassador, Jerome Pasquier, who had successfully completed his tour of duty in the country, commended the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in addressing the pandemic through procurement of vaccines and getting them across the country.

Pasquier said he was happy that the French Government was donating over half a million doses today and encouraged Nigerians yet to take the vaccine to do so.

“After three years in Nigeria, today happens to be my final assignment in Nigeria as I leave the country for France tomorrow, to begin my next assignment.

“If you have a proof of vaccination that will be said you can go to France. You do not need to have a COVID-19 test before boarding the plane.

“You do not need to have a COVID-19 test, when you are in France, but with your certificate from Nigeria, you can get tested, which is required in some places around the world.

“So, both regulations apply to Nigerian nationals, or any other nationality, because we know wherever the progress is, it doesn’t make a difference.”

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa

