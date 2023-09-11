Kashim Shettima, the Vice President, announced on Sunday that the Federal Government has received a 163 million dollar loan from the African Development Bank to assist wheat production in the nation.

Shettima made the remarks while paying a condolence visit to the Emirate and family of late Sheikh Abubakar Giro at the palace of the Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Sumaila Mera.

He reaffirmed the Tinubu administration’s intention to keep all of its promises to Nigerians, particularly in the agriculture sector.

The Vice President also stated that the administration will pay close attention to food security.

” We have obtained 163 million dollars loan from the African Development Bank to support wheat production. The scheme would be launched soon.

“We need 10,000 hectares of land in Kebbi State. But the scheme would be well executed in Jigawa State with a cultivation of 50,000 hectares of land to boost wheat production.”

In his remarks, the Emir of Argungu, Mera, who prayed for the unity and progress of Nigeria, thanked President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima for their support.