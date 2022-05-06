Nigeria Earned $565.5m From Oil Products In Q1– NNPC

May 6, 2022 119

According to data released by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPC), Nigeria made $565.5m in crude oil and gas export sales in the first quarter of 2022.

According to the data, the Federal Government made $177.86m from crude oil exports and $387.72m from gas feedstock to Nigeria LNG Limited.

The NNPC data indicates that in January 2022, the nation earned $75.88m from crude oil and $84.45m from gas; in February, the nation earned $13.05m from crude oil and $159.58m from gas.

Nigeria earned $88.93m from crude oil and $143.69m from gas in March.

The NNPC said, “Feedstock gas receipt was $143.69m, which also includes receipts of $54.72m and $21.29m, which were expected in the previous month but slipped into the current month. Other related NLNG receipt was $7.67m.”