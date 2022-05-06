fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS

Nigeria Earned $565.5m From Oil Products In Q1– NNPC

May 6, 20220119
NNPC To Build Pipeline Infrastructure For Gas Delivery To Europe

According to data released by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPC), Nigeria made $565.5m in crude oil and gas export sales in the first quarter of 2022.

According to the data, the Federal Government made $177.86m from crude oil exports and $387.72m from gas feedstock to Nigeria LNG Limited.

The NNPC data indicates that in January 2022, the nation earned $75.88m from crude oil and $84.45m from gas; in February, the nation earned $13.05m from crude oil and $159.58m from gas.

Nigeria earned $88.93m from crude oil and $143.69m from gas in March.

The NNPC said, “Feedstock gas receipt was $143.69m, which also includes receipts of $54.72m and $21.29m, which were expected in the previous month but slipped into the current month. Other related NLNG receipt was $7.67m.”

More Worries For Nigerians As Buhari Slams 5% Tax On Recharge Cards
Related tags :

About Author

Nigeria Earned $565.5m From Oil Products In Q1– NNPC
Boluwatife Oshadiya Lagos, Nigeria
Boluwatife Oshadiya is a graduate of Mass communication with a passion for content creation and digital marketing. He aspires to become a very well known and respected member of his field of study and can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Royal Dutch Shell NEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
June 20, 20161372

Shell Petroleum Contribution to FG’s Revenue Hits $43billion

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Managing Director and Country Chairman, Shell Companies in Nigeria, Mr. Osagie Okunbo, has revealed that Shell Petroleum Development Company Limited, SP
Read More
Nigeria Deserves Better Deal On OPEC Quota - Buhari COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
March 2, 20200375

Buhari Expresses Sadness Over Confirmed Case of Coronavirus, Urges Nigerians not to Panic

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram President Muhammadu Buhari at the weekend noted with sadness, the recent confirmation of a case of COVID-19 infection in Lagos, Nigeria. This was despite th
Read More
Prof. Faborode to Deliver McPherson University's 5th Convocation Lecture EDUCATION & TRAININGNEWSNEWSLETTER
November 12, 202001437

Prof. Faborode to Deliver McPherson University’s 5th Convocation Lecture

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Professor Michael Faborode, Professor of Agricultural Engineering is set to deliver MacPherson University‘s 5th Convocation Lecture on Saturday 14th N
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.