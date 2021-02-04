fbpx
Nigeria Gains 28 Million New Internet Users In One Year

Nigeria Gains 28 Million New Internet Users In One Year

Nigeria’s Mobile Network Operators gained about 28.15 million new active Internet users in one year, the latest subscription data released by Nigerian Communications Commission has shown.

The statistics indicated that this represented 22 per cent growth from 125.73 million Internet users recorded in December 2019 to 153.87 million users in December 2020.

According to the data, MTN and Globacom gained the highest number of Internet subscribers during the period under review while 9mobile lost some subscribers.

MTN added the highest number of new Internet users to its network with 9.74 million users in the 12 months, increasing its subscription in December 2020 to 65.36 million from 54.2 million in December 2019.

Globacom gained 11.17 million new Internet users in the 12 months under review to reach 40.11 million Internet subscribers in December 2020 from 28.93 million users in December 2019.

A further analysis of the data indicated that Airtel followed with 6.79 million new Internet users, increasing its subscription to 41.29 million in December last year as against 34.52 million recorded in December 2019.

9mobile lost about 948,087 million existing Internet users as its subscription dropped to 7.12 million from 8.07 million in  the 12 months under review.

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others.

